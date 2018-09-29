Contact Us
date 2018-09-29
Breaking News: Proposed $709M Rockland Budget Would See Tax Increase
police & fire

Caught: 'Armed, Dangerous' Suspect In Shooting At Area Hospital Apprehended In NYC

Joe Lombardi
Joshua Stewart Photo Credit: NYPD
Joshua Stuart Photo Credit: New York State Police
Joshua Stuart Photo Credit: New York State Police

The suspect in a shooting at a hospital in the area who was described as "armed and dangerous" by police has been caught.

Joshua Stewart, 42, was apprehended in Brooklyn and is in police custody, the NYPD announced early Monday night. A gun was also recovered when Stewart was apprehended.

No one was injured in the incident at Ellenville Regional Hospital that happened Friday, Sept. 28 at approximately 1 a.m.

Following the shooting, the Stewart fled in a vehicle later located unoccupied on Lundy Lane in Napanoch, a hamlet in Ulster County, state police said.

State Police had asked residents in the area and surrounding area in Ellenville to check trail cameras and residential surveillance for anyone matching Stuart's description in the days after the incident.

Police have not released specific details on the shooting, including how many shots were fired and where in the hospital the incident occurred.

