North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town


police & fire

Chestnut Ridge Man Burglarized Home Multiple Times, Ramapo Police Say

The Ramapo Police Department.
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File

An alleged burglar went back to the well too many times and was busted by police in Ramapo following a weeklong investigation.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department Detective Bureau arrested a Chestnut Ridge resident - whose name has not been released by police - a man who burglarized a Monsey home multiple times in recent weeks.

Police said that during the burglaries, no one occupied the house and it was being used as a home office.

The 45-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday, Oct. 19 and initially charged with burglary. Investigators later added a grand larceny charge when the investigation determined he allegedly stole cash from the property.

Following his arraignment, the suspect was released on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court next month to answer the charges.

