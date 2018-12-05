Complaints From Residents Lead To 13 Arrests For 'Open-Air' Drug Dealing

After receiving numerous complaints from City of Newburgh residents regarding "open-air " drug dealing, more than 10 people were arrested during a special operation by local law enforcement.

In response to the complaints, members of the City of Newburgh Police Department and Orange County District Attorney’s Office Task Force conducted a narcotics operation on Thursday to address the growing problem, officials said.

The operation concentrated on the area of Carson Avenue and William Street, which is a block of South Junior High School.

The following were charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance: Brian Greiner, 42; Nicholas Conklin, 40; Brian Finnegan, 38; Christina Desrumeaux, 27; Jennifer Kolmel, 41; Paul Johnson, 28; Joseph Rawlins, 32, and Steven Russo, 57.

Two additional people were charged with felony criminal sale of a controlled substance including Christopher Brown, 49, and Joel Bruno, 25.

Also arrested during the narcotics operation were Andrea Woods, 25, David Woods, 65, and David Musial, 47, who were all charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. Musial was also found to have two active bench warrants.

“I applaud the efforts of the City of Newburgh Police Department, and all of our GIVE law enforcement partners, to improve the quality of life of Newburgh’s residents,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “We are all too familiar with the damage and violence that the drug trade inflicts on our communities."

