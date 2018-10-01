Crash Closes Road, Knocks Down Utility Pole In Rockland

A single-vehicle crash into a telephone pole has closed a roadway while crews work to make repairs.

The crash took place around 9:24 a.m. Thursday on Cherry Lane, said the Ramapo Police Department.

One person received a minor injury during the crash, they added.

As a result of the crash, a telephone pole with wires suffered significant damage. Orange & Rockland is on the scene to make repairs.

However, Cherry Lane will be closed between Heather Drive and Smith Hill Road for several hours while the repairs take place, police said.

