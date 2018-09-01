D Released For 23-Year-Old Killed In Route 17 Crash

A 23-year-old man who was killed during a crash in the Hudson Valley that also injured four other people has been identified.

The crash took place around 11:40 p.m. Saturday on on Route 17 east of exit 112 in the Mamakating, said the New York State Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Honda Civic, operated by Sayra Lemus, 22, of Fallsburg was traveling east on Route 17. Witnesses said that an unidentified vehicle entered into the lane of travel of the Honda Civic. Lemus took evasive action to avoid the vehicle and lost control exiting the south shoulder of the roadway and rolling over.

Lemus was transported to Orange Medical Center with minor injuries. There were four passengers in the vehicle, three of the passengers in the rear of the vehicle were ejected. Omar Espinoza, age 23, also of Fallsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passengers were transported to MidHudson Medical Center and Orange Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police are asking anyone with information regarding this accident to call that State Police at Liberty 845-292-6600.

