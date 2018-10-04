Details Emerge In Upstate NY Stretch Limousine Crash That Killed 20

State police released details at a Sunday afternoon press conference of the horrific crash involving a runaway SUV-style stretch limousine that killed 20 people outside a popular tourist stop for fall foliage season in upstate New York.

The mass casualty crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of State Route 30 and Route 30A in the Town of Schoharie in Schoharie County, located about 25 miles west of Albany, state police said.

It was the deadliest crash in the United States since the Feb. 12, 2009 crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 in Buffalo, which took the lives of 49 people.

A 2001 Ford Excursion limousine was traveling in a southwestern direction on State Route 30 and failed to stop at the intersection with Route 30A, police said.

The limo then traveled across the intersection into the parking lot of the Apple Barrel Country Stroke and struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander which was unoccupied and parked. The Highlander then struck and killed two pedestrians standing nearby.

All those killed were adults, with 18 of the victims were in the limousine, including the driver. The limo was reportedly transporting a wedding party.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released as police are locating next of kin.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are en route to the scene.

"My heart breaks for the 20 people who lost their lives in this horrific accident on Saturday in Schoharie," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

"I commend the first responders who arrived on the scene and worked through the night to help. State police are working with federal and local authorities to investigate the crash, and I have directed state agencies to provide every resource necessary to aid in this investigation and determine what led to this tragedy.

"I join all New Yorkers in mourning these deaths and share in the unspeakable sorrow experienced by their families and loved ones during this extremely difficult time."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

