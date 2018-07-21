Dominican National Charged With Rape Of Fellow Camp Counselor In Hudson Valley

An investigation into a rape incident at a Hudson Valley summer camp has led to a felony charge for a Dominican national.

State Police troopers were called to the Berkshire Hills Eisenberg Camp on Empire Road in Copake in Columbia County at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, July 23, where there was a report of a sexual assault.

Police said that the investigation into the incident determined that 24-year-old Dominican Republic resident Saury Minaya, who was a counselor there, allegedly raped his victim, who was also a camp counselor.

There were no children at the camp at the time of the alleged incident, according to police.

Minaya was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, a felony. Following his arraignment, he was remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail. He is due back in Columbia County Court this week to answer the charge.

