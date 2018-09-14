Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Sexual Assault Allegations Against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh

President Trump's son, Donald Jr., questioned the content and timing of a letter that impugns his father's U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

Referring to Brett Kavanaugh in an Instagram post, Trump Jr. wrote: "Oh boy. . . the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now. Finestein (sic) had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote... honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency."

The president's eldest son also posted an image of an apparently fake note that looked like it was written by a child, joking that it was a letter making allegations about Kavanaugh.

Trump Jr. made the posts amid news reports about a letter sent to Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., alleging that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted a teenage girl when they were both in high school.

The name of the woman making the allegation was unknown at the time of Trump Jr.s post, but she revealed her identity in a Washington Post story Sunday as Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University in California.

An image that Trump shared Saturday is of a letter that reads, "Hi Cindy, Will you be my girlfriend" with boxes next to answer options yes or no, and is signed "Love Bret."

