Bicyclist In Critical Condition After Hit-Run Involving Dodge Ram In Area
police & fire

Driver Accidentally Hits Gas Pedal, Crashes Into Gas Meter At Rockland Home

A driver mistook the brake for the gas and accidentally drove into a Ramapo home. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A homeowner in Ramapo avoided catastrophe after mistaking the gas and brake pedal and driving through a gas meter.

Police officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to a Wesley Hills home on Wednesday afternoon, where there was a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a residential gas meter.

According to police, the driver, who was also the homeowner, pushed on the gas pedal, not the brake pedal, and accidentally drove through a wall while pulling into the garage. The vehicle struck the gas meter during the crash, leaving it compromised.

John Layne, the Village of Wesley Building Inspector, a crew from Orange and Rockland Utilities and the Hillcrest Fire Department all assisted at the scene of the crash. No injuries were reported and the vehicle suffered moderate damage.

