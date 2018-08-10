Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Driver At Large After Crashing Stolen Vehicle On New Tappan Zee Bridge, Fleeing Scene

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A man crashed a stolen vehicle on the new Tappan Zee Bridge and then fled.
A man crashed a stolen vehicle on the new Tappan Zee Bridge and then fled. Photo Credit: New York/New Bridge

A man who crashed a stolen vehicle into the side of the New Tappan Zee Bridge and then fled is still on the run.

The incident took place around 9:28 p.m. Saturday when the unidentified driver hit the concrete median on the Rockland/left side of the bridge and then fled on foot on the Thruway, said New York State Trooper, Michael Cassella.

The vehicle, a white Ford Ranger was later found to have been stolen in Connecticut, he said.

Troopers searched for the driver, but he was not apprehended.

The incident is still under investigation, Cassella said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.