Driver Hospitalized After Audi Crashes Into Utility Pole In Rockland

A motorist was hospitalized after losing control of a car and driving into a utility pole.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department and paramedics were dispatched to College Road early on Monday, Nov. 26, where there was a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a driver in an Audi.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders found the car, which sustained heavy front-end damage and the broken utility pole, which cracked on impact. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

No cause for the crash was released by police. Crews from Orange & Rockland Utilities were called to the scene on Monday morning to repair the utility pole.

