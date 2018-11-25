Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Driver Hospitalized After Audi Crashes Into Utility Pole In Rockland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A motorist was hospitalized after crashing into a pole in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A motorist was hospitalized after crashing into a pole in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A motorist was hospitalized after losing control of a car and driving into a utility pole.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department and paramedics were dispatched to College Road early on Monday, Nov. 26, where there was a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a driver in an Audi.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders found the car, which sustained heavy front-end damage and the broken utility pole, which cracked on impact. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

No cause for the crash was released by police. Crews from Orange & Rockland Utilities were called to the scene on Monday morning to repair the utility pole.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.