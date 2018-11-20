Drunk Driver Crashes Into Home In Rockland, Police Say

A local man is behind bars after crashing into a house in Rockland while driving drunk Thanksgiving evening, Ramapo Police said.

The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22 on Eastbourne Drive in the Village of Chestnut Ridge. Police were was assisted at the scene by the South Spring Valley Fire Department and the Village of Chestnut Ridge Building Inspector.

The driver, a Chestnut Ridge resident, was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. He is currently being held in the Town of Ramapo Police lockup pending arraignment. Police declined to release the man's name.

