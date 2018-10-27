Duo Caught With Khat, Brass Knuckles After I-87 Traffic Stop

Two men are behind bars after are being busted with brass knuckles and more than 600 grams of Khat on I-87 in Orange County.

New York State Police troopers stopped Samer Al-Ruhiami shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27 on the interstate in Woodbury for a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the course of the traffic stop, police said that Al-Ruhiami and his passenger, Mousa Naji “probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants was established.”

Police said that during the search of the vehicle, they were found to be in possession of brass knuckles and 619.4 grams of Khat, a stimulant.

The two men were arrested and charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. Following their arraignment both Al-Ruhaimi, 32, and Naji, 31, both of the Bronx, were remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

They are scheduled to appear in the Town of Woodbury Court on Nov. 2.

