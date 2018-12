An electrical fire on a utility pole has shut down a portion of Lime Kiln Road.

The Ramapo Police Department said they are on the scene of the fire along with the Hillcrest Fire Department at Lime Kiln Road near Route 306.

O&R Utilities is enroute.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Power is reportedly out to several homes in the area. It is not known how long it will take to restore it.

