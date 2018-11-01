Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

police & fire

Emergency Response Drill Will Cause Road Closure In Haverstraw

Hammond Road in Haverstraw.
Hammond Road in Haverstraw. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A busy Rockland County road will be temporarily closed as police conduct a drill in Haverstraw.

The Haverstraw Police Department issued an alert warning that from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, Hammond Road will be closed to vehicular traffic as officers conduct an emergency response drill in the area.

Police noted that there are electronic signs currently posted on Hammond Road as a reminder to residents and area motorists. Drivers have been advised to seek an alternate route while police are conducting the drill.

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

