Emergency Room Visit After Stabbing Leads To Drug Charges For Pearl River Woman, Sparkill Man

A 53-year-old Pearl River woman and a 29-year-old Sparkill man are both facing drug possession charges after the two entered Nyack Hospital for treatment of a stabbing wound, Clarkstown Police said.

The Clarkstown Police Department responded to Nyack Hospital for a stabbing victim who had walked into the emergency room on Saturday, Dec. 8 at about 1:20 p.m.

Responding patrol officers interviewed the male victim, who was accompanied by a female friend. Both parties were not forthcoming with the circumstances of the incident that resulted in the male being stabbed, Clarkstown Police said.

The investigation revealed the car that was driven by and registered to the female friend contained felony weight of cocaine, police said.

The two were taken into custody for the possession of a controlled substance.

The woman was identified as Denise Christensen, 53, of Pearl River and the man as Carl Mason, 29, of Sparkill.

Christensen was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony), fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).

Mason was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony) and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Christensen was transported to police headquarters for processing and Mason remained in Nyack Hospital in protective custody.

Christensen was arraigned at Clarkstown Justice Court. Bail was set at $2,000. She was transported to Rockland County Jail and will return to court on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

