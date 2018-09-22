Ex-Employee Of Area Group Home Charged With Endangerment

An employee at an area group home allegedly endangered the welfare of one of the residents, police said.

New York State Police troopers from Highland arrested Poughkeepsie resident Jamey Lord, 33, who was an employee at the New Horizons Facility in Plattekill on Sept. 11 when he got into an altercation with a resident of the group home.

Lord was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and criminal obstruction of breathing. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Plattekill Town Court on Oct. 1 to answer the charges.

According to the New Horizons website, “(the agency) opened its first residences for adults with developmental disabilities in 1981 in eastern Dutchess County and currently has 30 residences in Dutchess and Ulster counties "that are home to over 200 people who range in age from their early 20s to their mid-80s and have plans to continue their growth.”

These individuals have a range of developmental disabilities and many have other challenges such as physical, hearing or visual impairments.

