Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Assaulting HS Student-Athlete

A football coach at a high school in Westchester has been arrested for allegedly hitting a student-athlete in two separate incidents two years ago.

According to the arrest affidavit, 44-year-old Sheddrick Wilson of Ossining, an assistant coach at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, was charged Friday with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, after surrendering to police in White Plains.

The one-time Houston Oilers wide receiver also resigned from the school Friday afternoon.

The arrest affidavit says that in December 2016, Wilson hit the then 16-year-old student "twice in the face with a closed fist on the back side of his head. At the time this occurred the victim was in a school locker room that was occupied by several other classmates."

The second incident took place in January or February of 2017 when Wilson was acting as a high school health teacher when he called the victim to the front of the classroom where he told him to remove his glasses and then struck him in the face with an open hand slap. At the time of the assault, the victim was in a classroom with other students present, the arrest affidavit said.

Stepinac has been the 'AAA' league's most successful team under Wilson's guiding hand, winning three of the last four CHSFL titles. They also won Catholic state championships in 2015 and 2017.

Wilson, who has been a coach and health physical education teacher at the school for six years, pleaded not guilty. He was released without bail and is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on Dec. 13.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.