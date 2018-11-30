Father, Son Duo Nabbed For Using Stolen Debit Card

A father and son duo were nabbed for allegedly using a stolen debit card taken from a man's vehicle.

Lawrence Wilson Sr., 42 and Lawrence Wilson Jr., 23, both of Monticello, were arrested on Friday, Nov. 30, and charged with forgery, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, and petit larceny, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police Department.

The men were arrested following an investigation into the use of a stolen debit card belonging to another Monticello man. The victim reported that when he went to use his debit card at a local convenience store he found that it had been stolen from the glove box of his vehicle, Johnstone said.

An investigation by Monticello police revealed that the defendants did use the stolen card on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at a Village of Monticello business, he added.

Officers utilized the business's video surveillance system to help identify the defendants, Johnstone said.

They were arrested when a Monticello police noticed Lawrence Wilson Sr driving a vehicle on Broadway with his son. They were stopped and arrested. The stolen debit card was found in the vehicle's center console.

During the arrest, police found that Wilson Sr., was driving without a license with 12 active suspensions on his driver's license, police said.

Lawrence Wilson Sr. was remanded without bail. His son is being held on $1,000 bail.

