Fire Causes Evacuation At Irvington High School

This story has been updated.

Students were evacuated from Irvington High School following a fire from an extension cord.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Monday when the extension cord shorted out and caught fire in the area of the high school office at 40 N. Broadway, Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison said.

"Due to the fast actions of our school staff, the hazard was immediately extinguished," Harrison said.

The Irvington Fire Department checked for any extension and vented the school before giving the all clear.

"At approximately 8:45 am, the Fire Department determined that no hazards were present and that the building was safe to re-enter," Harrison said. "At this time, both the Middle School and High School resumed a normal schedule.

"We want to commend our staff members for their quick actions that provided for the safety of all school community members. Additionally, our students and staff deserve accolades for their cooperation and patience throughout this situation.

"As always, we extend our appreciation to the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Police Department for their support and commitment to the safety of our school community."

