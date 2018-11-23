Fire Causes Serious Damage To Seven-Bedroom Area Home

A seven-bedroom home sustained serious damage during a fire that started in the attic.

The fire, at 320 Elm Road in Briarcliff Manor, was reported around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23, said the Briarcliff Manor Fire Department.

The fire ripped through the roof and attic areas of the home, requiring a large contingent of firefighters to battle the blaze.

Firefighters had to use handheld hoses in the beginning due to the difficult location of the fire before a water cannon on engine tower ladder was brought in.

No one was currently living at the home, which is being renovated.

Firefighters had doused the flames by 8:30 a.m., officials said.

The cause was not immediately known. No one was injured.

Ossining Millwood, and Croton firefighters assisted Briarcliff Manor. The Pleasantville Ambulance Corps also responded to the scene.

