North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Breaking News: Four Workers Rescued At New Tappan Zee Bridge
police & fire

Fire Rips Through Elementary School In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged at least one classroom on the first floor of a Ridgewood elementary school on Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
No injuries were reported in the blaze that tore through Willard Elementary School, Fire Capt. Chris Duflocq said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Rubble from the fire at the Willard Elementary School. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged at least one classroom on the first floor of a Ridgewood elementary school on Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that began around 10 a.m. and tore through Willard Elementary School, Fire Capt. Chris Duflocq said.

Duflocq believes only custodians were in the building at the time of the fire, which was under control as of 11 a.m.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE.

