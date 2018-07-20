Florida Police Officer, Ex-Wayne Firefighter Critical After Being Shot In Head

A 29-year-old Fort Myers, Fla. police officer with roots in Wayne is in critical but stable condition after being shot in the head while responding to a call of a gunman at a gas station.

Adam Jobbers-Miller worked as a volunteer firefighter in Wayne, where his father David Miller was chief for three decades, before moving to Florida to take a job as a police officer in 2015.

The officer was shot Saturday and immediately rushed to the Lee Memorial Hospital Trauma Center by a fellow officer, where he underwent emergency surgery, the police department said.

A suspect is also custody.

“Words cannot express the emotions running through the Fort Myers Police family at this time,” Chief of Police Derrick Diggs said.

“Our department spent the night in anxious anticipation as our comrade and co-worker underwent lifesaving surgery."

Wayne Fire Co. No. 2 Chief John Gabriel posted about the incident on social media.

"I just spoke with Davie and Nicole a few minutes ago, and attached Maurices latest post below. He is out of surgery and listed as stable," Gabriel said.

"The news is cautious, yet positive. The next 2 or 3 days will be very critical. So keep the thoughts and prayers coming, and give this family the strength they need to get through this. And Adam back on his feet. Because most of us already know, this family has been through enough !!!"

