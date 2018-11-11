Forced Entry Burglaries Under Investigation In Rockland

Police in Orangetown are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down suspects involved in a pair of Rockland County burglaries.

Detectives from the Orangetown Police Department received a report on Monday, Oct. 29 of a burglary that took place on Red Oak Drive in Palisades. That same day, a second attempted burglary was reported on Sickletown Road in Orangeburg.

According to police, the Palisades incident happened between the afternoon and evening hours, and the second incident took place in the evening. Both incidents involved forced entry into the residences.

Investigators from the Orangetown Police Department are requesting that anyone with surveillance cameras or recording devices in the area review the tapes from the day of the burglaries. Anyone who spots suspicious activity has been asked to contact the Detective Bureau by calling (845) 359-2121.

