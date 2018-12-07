Contact Us
police & fire

Four From Area Caught With Loaded Gun, Cocaine, Pot In Traffic Stop

Dimas A. Guevara-Ramos, age 19, of New Windsor Photo Credit: New York State Police
Maycoll J. Garcia-Pineda, age 19, of Newburgh Photo Credit: New York State Police
Juan R. Murillo, age 28, of Newburgh Photo Credit: New York State Police
Abimael J. Pineiro-Ruiz, age 26, of Newburgh Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police apprehended four men who are facing multiple charges for allegedly possessing a loaded handgun in addition to cocaine and marijuana in a traffic stop.

The arrests occurred on Broadway in the city of Newburgh on Saturday, Dec. 8. The police’s interview with the vehicle’s driver, Juan R. Murillo, 28, of Newburgh, gave them probable cause to conduct a search.

In doing so, police allegedly discovered a loaded .22 caller semi-automatic pistol as well as a quantity of cocaine and marijuana. Murillo and the vehicle other occupants, Abimael J. Pineiro-Ruiz, 26, of Newburgh, Dimas A. Guevara-Ramos, 19, of New Windsor and Maycoll J. Garcia-Pineda, 19, of Newburgh, were arrested and face multiple charges, including:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a felony

Additionally, Murillo was charged with:

  • Aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, a misdemeanor
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation

All four subjects were arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or bond.

