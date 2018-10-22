Galleria Mall Employee Caught Taking Video Of Child Undressing In Fitting Room, Police Say

A 28-year-old employee at an area children's clothing store is behind bars after police say he was caught videotaping a child undressing in a fitting room.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at the Children's Place store in the Galleria Mall at Crystal Run in Middletown, state police said.

The victim reported the incident to management who ultimately contacted state police.

A review of store surveillance cameras showed that Jose Munoz of Middletown was using a cell phone to peer into the fitting room while the victim was inside, police said.

Munoz was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 24 and charged with unlawful surveillance in the second degree, a felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Wallkill Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

