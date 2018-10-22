Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland County Courthouse Closed After Delivery Of Suspicious Package
police & fire

Galleria Mall Employee Caught Taking Video Of Child Undressing In Fitting Room, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Jose Munoz
Jose Munoz Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 28-year-old employee at an area children's clothing store is behind bars after police say he was caught videotaping a child undressing in a fitting room.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at the Children's Place store in the Galleria Mall at Crystal Run in Middletown, state police said.

The victim reported the incident to management who ultimately contacted state police.

A review of store surveillance cameras showed that Jose Munoz of Middletown was using a cell phone to peer into the fitting room while the victim was inside, police said.

Munoz was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 24 and charged with unlawful surveillance in the second degree, a felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Wallkill Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.