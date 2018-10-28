Halloween Alert Issued By State Police For Spooky Harassment Subject Last Seen In 'Hauntington'

Have you seen him?

The New York State Police issued a special Halloween day alert for this "spooky" subject.

They said the man, George G. Ghost, is described as being dead, 400 years old, 5-feet-tall, bald with black eyes, and weighing nothing, was last seen in Hauntington, New York, and often refers to himself as "The Keymaster."

Police are hot on his tail after he was charged with harassment for repeatedly haunting the owners of his previous residence.

This is the 10th time Ghost has faced this charge, as he has also haunted previous homeowners, police said.

He has been confronted by the state police several times, but they said he has always eluded capture because handcuffs don't work, and "we don't employ Bill Murray or Dan Akroyd," they noted.

If you see Ghost, contact the New York State Police. Do not approach or try to apprehend yourself, police warned.

