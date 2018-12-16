Hero Cops Save Residents From Three-Alarm Fire In Area

City of Newburgh police officers braved smoke and flames to save several residents inside a home early Wednesday as flames spread throughout the residence.

The call for the fire came in around 3:47 a.m. Wednesday at 746 Broadway, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

Upon arrival, officers found the first floor of the residence was heavily engulfed in flames and onlookers told them there will still residents inside the building, Burns said.

Officer Daniel D’Elicio ran into the building and located an elderly man that he was able to safely evacuate, while Officer Matthew McAllister went to the rear of the building and assisted with residences who had exited the second floor via a garage structure, he added.

Sergeant Timothy Gliedman and Officer Charles Cruz found a woman leaning out of a second-floor window who unable to leave her apartment due to the fire on the first floor. The two officers were able to assist her with climbing to the second-floor window and caught her as she jumped to safety.

At that point, the City of Newburgh Fire Department responded to the scene to fight the fire and the scene was turned over to the fire department.

Several residences were transported to St. Luke’s hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

