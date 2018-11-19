Contact Us
police & fire

Heroin, Cocaine Seized After Man, Woman Take Police On High-Speed Chase Through Three Counties


Michael L. Canales and Jasmine Y. Centeno
Michael L. Canales and Jasmine Y. Centeno Photo Credit: New York State Police

A high-speed police chase through Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties ended with the arrests of a man and woman who were caught with a large amount of heroin as well as cocaine.

The chase began after state police initiated a traffic stop at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18 as the suspects’ vehicle, a 2004 Acura TL, was traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant.

After the vehicle’s operator failed to comply, the duo led police on a pursuit that went through Northern Westchester and Putnam concluded on North Hamilton Street in Poughkeepsie once the vehicle struck a retaining wall and street lamp post.

Upon further investigation, police discovered Michael L. Canales, 33, of Brooklyn with approximately 134 grams of heroin, and Jasmine Y. Centeno, 27, of Hoboken, New Jersey with approximately 5.6 grams of cocaine.

Canales and Centeno face multiple charges; Centeno’s charges include criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, and conspiracy, a class E felony.

Canales’ was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony
  • Criminal possession, a class C felony
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation, a class E felony
  • Resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor
  • Fleering an officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor
  • Obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor
  • False personation, a class B misdemeanor

Both suspects were arraigned before the city of Poughkeepsie Court. Canales was remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail. Centeno was remanded in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. Canales and Centeno are scheduled to appear in Poughkeepsie court on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

