police & fire

Home Invasion Robbery Suspect Caught After Foot Chase Ends In Struggle, Stony Point PD Says

Joe Lombardi
Nadaniel Hulcome
Nadaniel Hulcome Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A 30-year-old Rockland man allegedly involved in a home invasion is behind bars after he was apprehended following a foot chase in which he struggled with an officer, police said.

Stony Point Police responded to a home on Major Andre Drive on Friday, Oct. 12 at around 12:15 p.m. on a report of a home invasion robbery in which the caller reported a male broke into his home, threatened him with a knife and stole property from him.

The male resident gave 911 a description of the perpetrator and an officer spotted a male fitting the description walking on Filors Lane, just down the street from the caller’s home.

The officer attempted to stop the suspect, identified as Nadaniel Hulcome, but he ran from the officer towards Walgreens with the officer pursuing him on foot, police said.

Hulcome was stopped in the Walgreens parking lot and was struggling with the officer and resisting arrest as backup arrived, according to police.

Hulcome was arrested and found to be in possession of cocaine, said police.

Police continued the investigation on Major Andre Drive and determined that Hulcome and the resident were familiar with each other and Hulcome was additionally charged with assaulting the male caller.

Hulcome, a resident of Budget Motor Inn in Stony Point, was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, resisting arrest, also a misdemeanor, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

Hulcome was arraigned before the Stony Point magistrate and was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail. He is due back in court Tuesday, Oct. 16.

