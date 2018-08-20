Contact Us
Hudson Valley Man, 24, Caught With Cocaine, Switchblade In I-87 Stop

Justin F. Shutts
Justin F. Shutts Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 24-year-old area man is facing a drug and weapon charge after being busted with cocaine and a switchblade during an early morning traffic stop on I-87 in New Windsor.

Troopers stopped Justin Shutts of Rock Tavern in Orange County shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, when he committed a vehicle and traffic violation on the interstate.

During the stop, while speaking to Shutts, police said that probable cause was established to search he and his vehicle.

During the subsequent search, Shutts was found to be in possession of approximately 1.5 grams of cocaine and the switchblade.

He was arrested at the scene and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.

Shutts was arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $3,000 bond. He is due to appear in the Town of Windsor Court at a later date to answer the charges.

