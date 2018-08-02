Hudson Valley Mother With Baby In Car Caught With Heroin, Police Say

A 23-year-old Hudson Valley woman who was pulled over with a toddler in the car in Connecticut was caught with heroin packaged for sale, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 1 on Route 1 (Boston Post Road) near Home Acres Avenue in Milford.

Tori Hinman of Wingdale in Dutchess County, was stopped after making an illegal U-turn in a parking lot, Milford Police said.

Hinman was found to be in possession of heroin, packaged for sale, as well as marijuana, according to police.

Police also discovered a 4-month-old child in the backseat of the vehicle.

Further investigation showed Hinman to have a suspended driver's license, police said.

Hinman was released with a promise to appear in court on Aug. 28.

