Human Remains Found In Duffel Bag Outside Bank In Hudson Valley

Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a suspicious duffel bag outside a bank that had human remains inside.

Members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the Wells Fargo Bank on Odell Avenue shortly after noon on Monday, Nov. 19, where there was a report of a suspicious bag.

Police said that upon arrival, members of the Emergency Service Unit found the bag on the west side of the building, near a dumpster. Officers tested the air for the presence of a potential explosive device, which was unfounded.

Further investigation into the duffel bag found that it contained apparent human remains. The area was then cordoned off and a criminal investigation was launched.

According to Yonkers Police Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos, investigators are working closely with the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the victim, cause of death and possible location of death.

Police said the investigation is in its beginning stages, “and as such, information is limited, but the department will release updates when available.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 377-7724.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

