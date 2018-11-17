Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Infant Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Severe Burns In Area
police & fire

Human Remains Found In Duffel Bag Outside Bank In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A body was found near a dumpster outside Wells Fargo on Odell Avenue in Yonkers.
A body was found near a dumpster outside Wells Fargo on Odell Avenue in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a suspicious duffel bag outside a bank that had human remains inside.

Members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the Wells Fargo Bank on Odell Avenue shortly after noon on Monday, Nov. 19, where there was a report of a suspicious bag.

Police said that upon arrival, members of the Emergency Service Unit found the bag on the west side of the building, near a dumpster. Officers tested the air for the presence of a potential explosive device, which was unfounded.

Further investigation into the duffel bag found that it contained apparent human remains. The area was then cordoned off and a criminal investigation was launched.

According to Yonkers Police Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos, investigators are working closely with the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the victim, cause of death and possible location of death.

Police said the investigation is in its beginning stages, “and as such, information is limited, but the department will release updates when available.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 377-7724.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.