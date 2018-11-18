Contact Us
Hunting Season Starts: Police Conducting Targeted Enforcement

It's open hunting season in New York.
It's open hunting season in New York. Photo Credit: New York State Police

It’s officially open season in New York, but police want hunters to be aware of the law of the land.

New York State Police officials announced that in conjunction with the start of the southern zone regular hunting season on Saturday, Nov. 17, troopers will be collaborating with the Department of Environmental Conservation as part of a “green/grey patrol.”

Police said that both agencies will be conducting targeted enforcement in the hunting hotbeds of Dutchess and Putnam counties, where they will be focused on illegal hunting activities such as baiting or harvesting deer from vehicles.

A complete list of information regarding hunter safety and regulations in New York can be found here .

