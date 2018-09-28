I-84 Reopens After Fatal Crash

At least one person was killed in an early morning crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a car that shut down a stretch of I-84 for hours on Monday.

The closure occurred on eastbound I-84 at Exit 17 (Ludingtonville Road/Route 43) in Kent.

The stretch that was closed, between exits 16 and 18, reopened around 2:30 p.m.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. Monday when the tractor-trailer rolled over and was struck by a passenger vehicle, State Police Trooper AJ Hicks said.

The identity of the person killed will be released following notification of next of kin.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

