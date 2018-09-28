Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Suspicious Message On Bathroom Stall Prompts School Evacuation In Rockland
police & fire

I-84 Reopens After Fatal Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
One person was killed during an early morning crash on I-84 in Putnam County. Photo Credit: New York State Police
The stretch of I-84 where the crash occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps

At least one person was killed in an early morning crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a car that shut down a stretch of I-84 for hours on Monday.

The closure occurred on eastbound I-84 at Exit 17 (Ludingtonville Road/Route 43) in Kent.

The stretch that was closed, between exits 16 and 18, reopened around 2:30 p.m.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. Monday when the tractor-trailer rolled over and was struck by a passenger vehicle, State Police Trooper AJ Hicks said.

The identity of the person killed will be released following notification of next of kin.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.