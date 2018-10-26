I-87 Stop Leads To Drug Charges For Woman, Man

A man and woman from Dutchess County were busted with crack cocaine and other drugs during a traffic stop on I-87 in Orange County, police said.

New York State Police troopers on patrol stopped Red Hook resident Sarah Brophy shortly before 9 p.m. on I-87 Sunday night in Woodbury for committing a traffic violation. While speaking with Brophy, police said that they established probable cause to search her vehicle and her passenger, Poughkeepsie resident Patrick Lebon.

According to police, during the search, troopers found 66 grams of cocaine, 29 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, four Suboxone strips and a smoking pipe with crack cocaine residue inside. Both were subsequently arrested and transported to New York State Police barracks in Newburgh.

Brophy, 28, was charged with two counts each of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Lebon, 38, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and criminal impersonation. Both were also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance not in its original container.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned in the Town of Woodbury Court on Monday. No bail or return court date has been announced.

