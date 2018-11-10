ID Released For Hudson Valley Woman Struck, Killed By BMW

The woman killed late Friday afternoon after being struck by a BMW in Hartsdale has been identified.

The crash occurred in front of Petco at 324 Central Ave. in Hartsdale between Dalewood Road and Battle Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, Greenburgh Police Chief Chris McNerney said.

Police officers came upon the unresponsive woman lying in the roadway of the northbound lane.

Greenburgh EMS performed CPR and advanced life support protocols while transporting the victim to the Westchester Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, Greenburgh PD Captain Brian J. Ryan said.

The victim has been identified as 76-year-old Hong Mei Gu of Fairway Drive in Mount Kisco.

Central Avenue was closed for several hours during the accident investigation.

The preliminary investigation disclosed that the woman was attempting to cross the avenue in a westerly direction and was struck by a motor vehicle traveling northbound, Ryan said.

The operator of the 2013 BMW 528xi remained at the scene of the incident and was cooperative with police, according to Ryan. No charges have been filed.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death was conducted by the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday, Nov. 10.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

