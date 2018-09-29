Contact Us
ID Released For Man Killed In Crash That Shut Down I-84 For More Than 10 Hours

One person was killed during an early morning crash on I-84 in Putnam County. Photo Credit: New York State Police
The stretch of I-84 where the crash occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The identity of the man killed in an early morning crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a car that shut down a stretch of I-84 for more than 10 hours on Monday has been released.

The closure occurred on eastbound I-84 at Exit 17 (Ludingtonville Road/Route 43) in Kent.

At approximately 3:48 a.m., a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer operated by 36-year-old Sergio Khundiashvili of Brooklyn was traveling in the left lane when the trailer struck the median guardrail, state police said.

The trailer jumped the guardrail causing the entire rig to overturn, and land on the driver side, according to police.

Thomas W. Cipolla, 52, of Beacon, was also traveling in the left lane behind Khundiashvili. Cipolla’s 1994 Toyota Camry struck the underside of the tractor-trailer causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames, police said.

Cipolla was extricated by passersby and Khundiashvili. Cipolla was transported to by Patterson EMS to Putnam Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the on-duty Emergency Room medical doctor.

Khundiashvili and his passenger were transported by Patterson Fire Department to Danbury Hospital for minor injuries.

The stretch that was closed, between exits 16 and 18, reopened around 2:30 p.m.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. Monday when the tractor-trailer rolled over and was struck by a passenger vehicle, State Police Trooper AJ Hicks said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

