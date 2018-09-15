ID Released For Man Killed In Head-On Crash With School Bus

Police have released the name of a 39-year-old man killed during a head-on crash between a car and a school bus.

Steve Diaz of Walden was killed around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, on Route 52 between Harts Lane and Bel-Air Park in the Village of Walden in Orange County, said Town of Montgomery Police Officer David Gowans.

Diaz, who was entrapped in the car, was rushed to Newburgh Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

There were no children in the bus at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Gowans said.

