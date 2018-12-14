Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

police & fire

Impaired Motorist Slams Into Telephone Pole In Rockland, Police Say

Zak Failla
A driver who was allegedly on drugs lost control of his car and struck a utility pole in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A 25-year-old man from Monsey was arrested over the weekend after losing control of his car and smashing into a telephone pole in Ramapo, police said.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department received a report shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 on Old Nyack Turnpike. Police said that the report stated that a single car had crossed over the oncoming lane and struck the utility pole.

According to police, officers on scene were quick to determine that the driver, a whose name has not been released, was under the influence of drugs, and he was taken into custody.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Further investigation found that he also had a warrant out for his arrest from the Village of New Hempstead. He is currently being held at the Ramapo Police Department pending arraignment on the charges on Monday.

