police & fire

'Inexperienced' Teen Driver Crashes Into Parked Cars, Building At Bard College

Kathy Reakes
A 19-year-old driver with no license slammed into a building at Bard College. Photo Credit: Red Hook Police Department
A car backed into a building at Bard College. Photo Credit: Red Hook Place Department

A teen who hit two parked cars and then slammed into a building at Bard College was an "inexperienced" driver, police said.

The incident took place 11 p.m. Tuesday when the Red Hook Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a ca into a building on Robbins Road at the college in Annandale-on-Hudson, Red Hook Police said.

Upon arrival, police found that the  19-year-old Georgia man had driven through a parking lot, striking two parked unoccupied vehicles then reversed the vehicle which went through an unoccupied building.

Driver inexperience was deemed the primary factor into the crash, with neither drugs nor alcohol playing a factor, police said.

No one was in the building at the time of the crash and there were no reported injuries.

The driver was written tickets for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unsafe backing.

The Tivoli Fire Department and Northern Dutchess Paramedics assisted at the scene.

