Infant Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Severe Burns In Area

A 4-week-old girl was rushed to Westchester Medical Center after suffering severe burns on Sunday.

State Police in Orange County responded to Lemberg Court in the Village of Kiryas Joel just before noon Nov. 18 after the incident, in which the toddler sustained second- and third-degree burns from an incident that occurred in the house.

The infant was taken to the medical center via helicopter and is listed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.