Two drivers suffered injuries after a car and school bus collided in Rockland County.

Ramapo police said the crash occurred around 9:10 a.m. Monday in the area of 399 Route 306 in the Village of Wesley Hills.

The school bus was not occupied by students and both the driver of the bus and the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, police said.

Route 306 was closed while the vehicles were removed but has reopened.

