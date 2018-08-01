Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Know Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Woman

Wanda Chanel Newton, a 28-year-old Spring Valley resident, is wanted on charges of larceny and possession of stolen property, Clarkstown police said.
Wanda Chanel Newton, a 28-year-old Spring Valley resident, is wanted on charges of larceny and possession of stolen property, Clarkstown police said. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Do you know her?

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert this week regarding 28-year-old Wanda Chanel Newton, who has been wanted on charges that include larceny and possession of stolen property for several years. Her last known residence was in Spring Valley.

Police described Newton as a 5-foot-8 woman with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, or who recognizes the suspect has been asked to contact investigators at the Clarkstown Police Department Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880.

