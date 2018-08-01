Know Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Woman

Do you know her?

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert this week regarding 28-year-old Wanda Chanel Newton, who has been wanted on charges that include larceny and possession of stolen property for several years. Her last known residence was in Spring Valley.

Police described Newton as a 5-foot-8 woman with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, or who recognizes the suspect has been asked to contact investigators at the Clarkstown Police Department Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.