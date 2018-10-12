Luring Incident Near Nyack Middle School Leads To Increased Police Presence

There will be an increased police presence around a Nyack school this week following a reported luring incident involving a teenage girl that remains under investigation.

A Nyack Middle School student walking to school was approached on Thursday morning by a man who drove up to her, Nyack Schools Superintendent James Montesano wrote in an email to parents on Friday. The man was described as a middle-aged white man with no facial hair who was driving a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Montesano said that the man approached the girl on Route 9W near the Thruway overpass when she asked her to get into the Jeep. The girl ran away in the direction of the school before the man drove away on Route 9W.

The girl reported the incident to school officials on Friday, and in response, area police departments will be increasing their patrols around area schools during dismissal and arrival times. The suspicious man and luring incident are under investigation.

