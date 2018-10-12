Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: 142 Sears/Kmart Closures Now Include Nanuet Store
police & fire

Luring Incident Near Nyack Middle School Leads To Increased Police Presence

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Nyack Middle School.
Nyack Middle School. Photo Credit: Nyack Public Schools

There will be an increased police presence around a Nyack school this week following a reported luring incident involving a teenage girl that remains under investigation.

A Nyack Middle School student walking to school was approached on Thursday morning by a man who drove up to her, Nyack Schools Superintendent James Montesano wrote in an email to parents on Friday. The man was described as a middle-aged white man with no facial hair who was driving a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Montesano said that the man approached the girl on Route 9W near the Thruway overpass when she asked her to get into the Jeep. The girl ran away in the direction of the school before the man drove away on Route 9W.

The girl reported the incident to school officials on Friday, and in response, area police departments will be increasing their patrols around area schools during dismissal and arrival times. The suspicious man and luring incident are under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.