Man, 27, Deposited Checks He Stole From Neighbor's Stony Point Residence, Police Say

A man gave himself a blank check after allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s residence and stealing a checkbook in Rockland County, police said.

Stony Point resident James Rose is behind bars after he allegedly illegally entered the apartment on North Liberty Drive in August. After breaking into the apartment, Rose allegedly stole personal checks, filled them out and deposited them into his own bank account.

Rose, 27, was arrested this week and charged with burglary, petit larceny and two counts each of criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of stolen property. Following his arraignment in Stony Point Justice Court, Rose was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4 to respond to the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.