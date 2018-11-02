Man, 27, Facing Felony Charges Of Rape, Sex Abuse, State Police Say

A New York State Police investigation led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man who allegedly raped and sexually abused his victim.

Brittin Caffrey of Gardiner was arrested following an investigation by troopers in Highland and the New York State Police Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit. The investigation was launched following a complaint of sexual assault in Gardiner.

Caffrey was arrested and charged with felony counts of rape and sexual abuse.

Following his arraignment in the Town of Gardiner Justice Court, Caffrey was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. No future court date has been announced.

