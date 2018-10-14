Man, 33, Killed In Route 17 Two-Car Crash

A 33-year-old man was killed during a two-vehicle crash on Route 17 on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the town of Thompson, said New York State Trooper Steve Nevel.

An investigation into the crash indicates that a 2015 Toyota driven by Patrick Collins, 50, of Stroudsburg, Pa., was traveling east on Route 17 when the vehicle struck a 2002 Honda traveling west, Nevel said.

The driver of the Honda, Luiz Diaz, of Monticello, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Cynthia Acevedo, 27, also of Monticello, was flown to Westchester Medical Center with injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. State Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the New York State Police Wurtsboro at 845-888-2681

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.