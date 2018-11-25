Man, 45, Admits To Child Sex Abuse In Area

A man will spend 15 years in prison after admitting to engaging in sexual acts with a child under 13 years old.

Jacob Hogencamp, 46, of Wallkill, pled guilty Monday before Orange County Court Judge Robert H. Freehill, to felony course of sexual conduct against a child, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

At the time that Hogencamp pleaded guilty, he admitted that between September 2013 and June 2014, he engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child who was less than thirteen years old.

As part of a plea agreement Hohgegncamp will be sentenced on Jan. 28 to 15 years in state prison, followed by 10 years post-release supervision, the DA's Office said.

“Children are the most innocent and vulnerable of victims and anyone who uses them for their own sexual gratification deserves a lengthy state prison sentence,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “The disposition of this case ensures that this defendant will be unable to victimize any more children for at least 15 years, and spares this victim the additional trauma of having to testify. I am hopeful that the survivor can now begin the process of dealing with the effects of this crime.”

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Michael Milza.

