Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Man Behind Bars After Woman Loses Consciousness In Stony Point Attack, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Jose Negron
Jose Negron Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A 26-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman so severely that she lost consciousness.

Jose Negron, of Stony Point, was arrested around 5:40 p.m. Sept. 9, after Stony Point Police officers responded to his home on Main Street to arrest him for a domestic violence incident, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

During the domestic incident Negron allegedly grabbed the female victim by the throat and repeatedly shoved her into a wall, causing her to lose consciousness due to not being able to breathe, Hylas said.

The woman was helped by a friend at the scene. Two children were also present during the attack, Hylas said.

Negron was charged with strangulation, assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment. He is being held on $45,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.